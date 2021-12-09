LNP – Change of content in gas cylinders revealed

The committee appointed by the President to look into gas explosions has revealed that there has been a change of content in gas cylinders lately, State Minister of Consumer Protection Lasantha Alagiyawanna told Parliament yesterday.

He said lab tests done at the CPC laboratory had revealed that the content of propane in gas cylinders had been increased to 47 percent and 48 percent. However the State Minister said the Sri Lanka Standards Institute had not revealed this fact.

“The real picture is that the Sri Lanka Standard Institute had not stipulated a standard with regard to the content of gas. It had only referred to the pressure,” the State Minister said.

“President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has got details on 400 incidents of gas explosions and arrangements will be made to pay compensation,” he added.