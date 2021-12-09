LNP – Murder of Priyantha Kumara: BASL urges Pakistan PM to ensure impartial and thorough investigation

The Bar Association of Sri Lanka (BASL) has written to Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan calling upon the Government of Pakistan and its Law Enforcement Agencies to ensure the conduct of an impartial and thorough investigation into the murder of Priyantha Kumara Diyawadana.

The BASL urges the Pakistan Prime Minister to enforce the law in its fullest complement against all those who may be responsible for this heinous crime and to protect the rights of the aggrieved party.

The BASL, the apex body representing over 21,000 Attorneys-at-law in Sri Lanka stated that it will closely monitor the progress of the investigation to its conclusion. The BASL further said it has reached out and sought the assistance of the Pakistan Bar in this respect.

Meanwhile, the BASL has appreciated the Prime Minister of Pakistan for immediately and strongly denouncing the murder of Sri Lankan national in broad daylight in Sialkot, Pakistan.