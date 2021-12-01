Sri Lanka News Papers – News Headlines from Colombo

LNP – Litro introduces hotline to report LP gas cylinder issues

Tyronne Jayamanne 1 Comment

Litro Gas Lanka Ltd. has introduced a hotline – 1311 – for the general public to report any issues pertaining to domestic LP gas cylinders.

Sri Lanka’s national LPG provider also published a set of instructions for its consumers to be followed when purchasing and using a gas cylinder. It also contains instructions to be followed when connecting the regulator to a full gas cylinder and lighting a non-automatic gas cooker.

A set of instructions were included to educate the consumers about what should be done in case of an emergency.

One thought on “LNP – Litro introduces hotline to report LP gas cylinder issues

  • Tyronne JayamannePost author
    December 1, 2021 at 5:51 am
    They should have done this many moons ago sadly initially they denied any thing was wrong with their gas cylinders.

