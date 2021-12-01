Sri Lanka News Papers – News Headlines from Colombo

LNP – Basil lands in India for talks with Modi

Tyronne Jayamanne 1 Comment

Finance Minister Basil Rajapaksa landed in New Delhi a short while ago and was received at the airport by High Commissioner Milinda Moragoda.

During his two-day visit, Basil will hold talks with Indian leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, informed source said.

He will also hold talks with his Indian counterpart Nirmala Sitharaman. Minister Rajapaksa was accompanied by Ministry Secretary S.R. Attygalle. A credit facility from India for fuel imports is among the matters to be discussed.

One thought on “LNP – Basil lands in India for talks with Modi

  • Tyronne JayamannePost author
    December 1, 2021 at 5:47 am
    Going around begging what a shame

