LNP – Basil lands in India for talks with Modi

Finance Minister Basil Rajapaksa landed in New Delhi a short while ago and was received at the airport by High Commissioner Milinda Moragoda.

During his two-day visit, Basil will hold talks with Indian leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, informed source said.

He will also hold talks with his Indian counterpart Nirmala Sitharaman. Minister Rajapaksa was accompanied by Ministry Secretary S.R. Attygalle. A credit facility from India for fuel imports is among the matters to be discussed.