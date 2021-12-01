LNP – Special consultative committee meeting ends without conclusion on gas explosions

The special consultative committee which met today to discuss the recent gas explosions has failed to reach a conclusion with regard to the cause of explosions, government and opposition MPs who participated in the meeting told journalists today.

Accordingly,the MPs said it was decided to carry out further investigations to come to a conclusion with regard to the explosions.

MP Harsha de Silva said the experts from the University of Moratuwa had confirmed that increase of Propane and Butane composition in gas sold in Sri Lanka to 50:50 may have a higher probability of a leak from the regulator or hose.

He said Minister Lasantha Alagiwanna informed this to the consultative committee meeting.

MP. J C Alawathuwala said the meeting ended without a clear conclusion. “We, the opposition MPs requested that the gas cylinders with changed composition of Propane and Butane be withdrawn from the market.

The senior police officers who attended the meeting have said there have been no deaths from the explosions while a total of 11 people have been injured.

Some of the other experts who were at the meeting had said cylinders cannot explode while regulators could. Some have ruled out problems caused by pressure. They therefore, highlighted that gas cylinders can withhold pressure.

Government MP Jayantha Ketagoda also confirmed that the meeting ended without a conclusion on the cause of explosions