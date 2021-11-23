LNP – SL bound to go for dialogue with IMF this December: Ranil

Sri Lanka is bound by section 4 of the UN Monetary and Financial Conference to go for a dialogue with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in December this year, UNP MP Ranil Wickremesinghe told Parliament today.

Mr. Wickremesinghe who was speaking during the committee stage debate on the budget said the IMF was established under the UN Monetary and Financial Conference to promote international monetary cooperation.

“Sri Lanka is bound to go for a dialogue with the UN under section four of the UN Monetary and Financial Conference in December this year. Therefore I request that the details of this dialogue be presented to Parliament. This dialogue will contain the ideologies of the Sri Lankan government, ideologies of the IMF and the agreements reached by both parties. Parliament has the right to know details of this agreement,” he said.

Also he said spending for the presidential task forces from the president’s expenditure heads is unlawful. “Parliament has power over the finances and control of the cabinet as per the constitution. The Cabinet is responsible to Parliament. The task forces were appointed without the cabinet approval followed by Parliament. The task forces are not responsible to Parliament. Therefore spending for the task forces is illegal,” he asserted.