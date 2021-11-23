Sri Lanka News Papers – News Headlines from Colombo

Sri Lanka's Largest Open Newspaper Forum

ranjan s in sri lankan news
Articles 

LNP – Mobile phone found from Ranjan’s possession at Welikada prison hospital

Tyronne Jayamanne 1 Comment

A mobile phone was recovered from former MP Ranjan Ramanayake, who is currently at the Welikada Prison Hospital last night .

Ranjan Ramanayake, who is serving his sentence at the Angunakolapelessa Prison, was transferred to the Welikada Prison Hospital to be admitted to the Orthopedic Clinic of the Colombo National Hospital due to a knee injury.

Prison Spokesman Chandana Ekanayake said that prison officers recovered a mobile phone and a hands free kit from the former MP’s possession during a surprise search on Sunday night.

He is to be charged under the Prisons Ordinance and will be produced before a three-member prison tribunal, the spokesman said

One thought on “LNP – Mobile phone found from Ranjan’s possession at Welikada prison hospital

  • Tyronne JayamannePost author
    November 23, 2021 at 3:06 am
    Permalink

    Very sad, an innocent being harressed for slightest faults. Do not harres him mentally ,when criminalls go scot-free.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *