LNP – Mobile phone found from Ranjan’s possession at Welikada prison hospital

A mobile phone was recovered from former MP Ranjan Ramanayake, who is currently at the Welikada Prison Hospital last night .

Ranjan Ramanayake, who is serving his sentence at the Angunakolapelessa Prison, was transferred to the Welikada Prison Hospital to be admitted to the Orthopedic Clinic of the Colombo National Hospital due to a knee injury.

Prison Spokesman Chandana Ekanayake said that prison officers recovered a mobile phone and a hands free kit from the former MP’s possession during a surprise search on Sunday night.

He is to be charged under the Prisons Ordinance and will be produced before a three-member prison tribunal, the spokesman said