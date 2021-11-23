LNP – Sri Lanka to use modern transport modes: Pavithra

Instead of the traditional method of manufacturing a bus with a body attached to an old lorry chassis, a modern mode of transport is being introduced using comfortable modern buses, Transport Minister Pavithra Wanniarachchi said.

While participating in the unveiling ceremony of the ‘Park & ​​Ride’ system held at the Kandy Railway Station, she said the country will have an air-conditioned express transport service in the future.

“This is a concept that enables passengers to park their personal vehicles at a public car park in Kandy and use public transport such as trains and buses,” she said.

Along with the launching of the Park & ​​Ride system, a new mode of transport was symbolically introduced to enable train passengers to travel from Kandy to Kadugannawa and Galagedara.

Meanwhile, Transport State Minister Dilum Amunugama said that the present government intends to introduce a more convenient and safer mode of transport instead of a mode of transportation that would cause inconvenience to people who travel to their workplaces.

He pointed out that the government intends to replace the present conventional buses with a more comfortable mode of transport for the public.

The State Minister added that the city bus services are equipped with very comfortable air conditioning and free Wi-Fi facilities.