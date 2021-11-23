LNP – Sajith and Maddumabandara to raise objections against Diana’s petition

Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa and Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) General Secretary Ranjith Maddumabandara through their lawyers have informed Supreme Court that objections will be filed against the expulsion petition filed by Parliamentarian Diana Gamage.

Diana Gamage had filed a petition before the Supreme Court challenging the SJB for expelling her party membership.

When the petition was called before Supreme Court three-judge-bench comprising Justice Preethi Padman Surasena, Justice Gamini Amarasekara and Justice Shiran Goonaratne, the respondent parties including SJB Chairman Sajith Premadasa and its Secretary Ranjith Maddumabandara were given permission to file their objections on December 13.

In her petition, Diana Gamage said she has been expelled from the party membership following her decision to vote in favour of the 20th Amendment to the Constitution. The Petitioner said she is not a member of the Government, but a Member of Parliament acting with independence and in accordance with her conscience as demanded by SJB Party’s Constitution.

Diana Gamage has cited SJB General Secretary, its Chairman Sajith Premadasa, Secretary General of Parliament, the Chairman of Election Commission, members of Election Commission and several others as respondents.

The petitioner is also seeking a declaration that the decision to expel her from the SJB communicated to her via letter dated 08th October 2021, is made in violation of the constitution of the SJB.

Gamage stated that party decision to expel from party membership was unlawful and contrary to natural justice.

She further seeking a declaration that the conduct of the purported disciplinary inquiry is in violation of natural justice and procedural proprieties, and thereby null and void and has no force or avail in law.

President’s Counsel Faisz Musthapha with Farman Cassim PC appeared for SJB and Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa.

President’s Counsel Ikram Mohomed with Thisath Wijeyagunawardena PC appeared for SJB General Secretary Ranjith Maddumabandara.

President’s Counsel Uditha Egalahewa appeared for the petitioner.