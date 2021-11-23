LNP – Limited number of spectators to be allowed for West Indies Tests, LPL

A limited number of spectators will be allowed for the ongoing Test series between Sri Lanka and West Indies and next month’s Lanka Premier League (LPL), Sports Minister Namal Rajapaksa tweeted today.

The second season of LPL will begin on December 5, with the first round of matches to be played at the R. Premadasa Stadium before moving to Hambantota International Stadium for the knockout round of matches.

“Cricket is nothing without the fans! As an avid cricket fan myself I am happy & grateful to announce that the @MoH_SriLanka has granted approval for limited crowds to attend the #LPL2021 after considering the strict guidelines put in place by the @MoYS_SriLanka!” Minister Rajapaksa tweeted.

The Minister later tweeted that this approval had been granted for the ongoing Test series as well.