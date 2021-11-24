LNP – Red alert issued to 10 districts; over 100mm rainfall forecast: Met Dept.

A red alert (Take Action) on heavy deluge has been issued for ten districts, the Department of Meteorology said today.

They said fairly heavy rainfall of more than 100 mm could be expected in some places in Eastern, North-Central, and Uva provinces, as well as in Mullaitivu, Vavuniya, and Matale districts.

The heavy rainfall due to a prevailing low-level atmospheric disturbance located to the south-east of Sri Lanka, they said.

The weather conditions are expected to intensify into a low pressure area during the next 24 hours, however it is likely to move northwestwards.

Accordingly, the ten districts, including Mullaitivu, Vavuniya, Trincomalee, Anuradhapura, Polonnaruwa, Matale, Batticaloa, Ampara, Badulla, and Monaragala, have been alerted over the weather conditions.

Furthermore, the department stated that fairly heavy showers of more than 75 mm could be expected in some areas of the island. (