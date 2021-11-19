LNP – Clusters found in five districts; things could go from bad to worse, warns Health D

COVID clusters have been identified in five districts in the country, Director General of Health Services Dr Asela Gunawardena said.

Accordingly, he told media yesterday that such clusters had been detected in Anuradhapura, Ampara, Hambantota, Matara and Galle districts.

“These clusters have been created because of weddings, religious activities and other functions held in respective areas violating health protocols,” he underlined.

“We will not be able to contain these clusters if public gatherings continue to take place violating health guidelines resulting in a dangerous situation,” Dr Gunawardena stressed.

Thus, he urged people to minimise events where people gather in large numbers until the country reaches normalcy.

The country currently reports over 700 COVID cases daily raising concerns among health authorities while the number of fatalities ranges around 20.