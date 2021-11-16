LNP – Tution classes to resume today with 50% attendees: Health Ministry

Sri Lanka News Papers – News Headlines from Colombo

Tution classes to resume today with 50% attendees: Health Ministry

The health ministry has issued the relevant health guidelines to resume private tuition classes from today.

As a result, private tuition classes have been allowed to resume with 50% of the institute’s total seating arrangements.

The venue could only cater for GCE Ordinary Level (O/L) and Advanced Level (A/L) class students.

The Health Ministry recently released a statement with health guidelines.

Initially, private tuition classes closed at the end of April.

