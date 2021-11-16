Sri Lanka News Papers – News Headlines from Colombo

LNP – Tourism promotion programs targeting the season approved

Tyronne Jayamanne 1 Comment

Implementing tourism promotion programs targeting the upcoming vacation season has been approved by the government targeting the tourist markets in UK, Germany, France and India, the main source markets in the Asian region.

The cabinet of ministers have agreed to carry out the promotion proposed to implement tourism promotion activities.

All parties involved in the tourism sector, including airlines, are making a collective effort to revive the tourism industry affected by the Covid 19 epidemic to attract tourists once again during the 2021/2022 tourist season.

However, the Cabinet had previously approved the appointment of Destination Agencies and Public Relations Companies in the Major Tourism Market for a period of five years as part of the Global Communication Programs scheduled by the Sri Lanka Tourism Promotion Bureau.

The proposal was presented by the Tourism Minister to implement tourism promotion programs as an adjunct to that Global Tourism Promotion Program.

One thought on “LNP – Tourism promotion programs targeting the season approved

  • Tyronne JayamannePost author
    November 16, 2021 at 8:25 am
    Take advantage of the winter season. It seems this is as usual late as people decide on their winter vacation much earlier

