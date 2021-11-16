Sri Lanka News Papers – News Headlines from Colombo

LNP – Govt. urges people not to resort to panic buying

Tyronne Jayamanne 1 Comment

The Government urged people not to resort to panic buying at fuel stations as there was no fuel shortage in the country at present.

Cheif Government Whip, Minister Johnston Fernando told Parliament that certain people were embarrasing the people by spreading false news on a fuel shortage.

He said the Government would ensure fuel supply without any shortage and said the subject Minister has also ensured that there was no fuel shortage.

One thought on “LNP – Govt. urges people not to resort to panic buying

  • Tyronne JayamannePost author
    November 16, 2021 at 8:22 am
    Poor management has created a situation in the country that there is a queue for every single item from fuel, gas, sugar, flour, medicines, food items (many). No queue at wine stores because people are brewing their own.

