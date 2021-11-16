Sri Lanka News Papers – News Headlines from Colombo

LNP – Second group from priority list to get booster vaccine from tomorrow

Tyronne Jayamanne

Those above 60 years of age will be administered with Pfizer vaccine as booster dose from tomorrow (17), State Minister Channa Jayasumana said.
Accordingly, the rollout would commence from Western and Southern provinces, Anuradhapura and Ampara districts.
The State Minister said the above category is given the booster three months after the second dose.
Under the first stage, frontline health workers including security forces personnel have received the third dose of Pfizer.
As of today, a total number of 120, 485 individuals have been administered the third shot in Sri Lanka.

    November 16, 2021 at 8:20 am
    better late than never this was long overdue

