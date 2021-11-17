LNP – Sri Lanka, India to co-host T20 World Cup 2026
ndia and Sri Lanka are set to co-host the 2026 T20 World Cup, the International Cricket Council (ICC) announced.
The ICC announced the names of the 12 host nations for eight of its upcoming tournaments as follows,
2024 T20 World Cup: USA, West Indies
2025 Champions Trophy: Pakistan
2026 T20 World Cup: India, Sri Lanka
2027 ODI World Cup: South Africa, Zimbabwe, Namibia
2028 T20 World Cup: Australia, NZ
2029 Champions Trophy: India
2030 T20 World Cup: England, Ireland, Scotland
2031 ODI World Cup: India, Bangladesh
One thought on “LNP – Sri Lanka, India to co-host T20 World Cup 2026”
Champion Trophy in Pak ? Is that good move ? I think that many key players won’t play, specially Aussies and Kiwi