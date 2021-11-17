LNP – Sri Lanka, India to co-host T20 World Cup 2026

ndia and Sri Lanka are set to co-host the 2026 T20 World Cup, the International Cricket Council (ICC) announced.

The ICC announced the names of the 12 host nations for eight of its upcoming tournaments as follows,

2024 T20 World Cup: USA, West Indies

2025 Champions Trophy: Pakistan

2026 T20 World Cup: India, Sri Lanka

2027 ODI World Cup: South Africa, Zimbabwe, Namibia

2028 T20 World Cup: Australia, NZ

2029 Champions Trophy: India

2030 T20 World Cup: England, Ireland, Scotland

2031 ODI World Cup: India, Bangladesh