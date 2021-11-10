LNP – Demand for kerosene two times higher, 550 metric tons sell daily: Gammanpila

The demand for kerosene is two times higher than earlier and considering the previous times, a total of 550 metric tons of kerosene is sold daily, Energy Minister Udaya Gammanpila said.

Addressing the media, he said there were three main reasons behind this sudden demand.

He said not only huge factory machines, burners, and boats, but buses were also used to run using kerosene as it was more profitable than using diesel.

People used to buy kerosene as an alternative to the country’s frequent domestic gas shortages, he said.

People in the country used to buy kerosene lamps and burners as a precautionary measure in fear of strike action being taken by the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) employees.