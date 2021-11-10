LNP – Eight Colombo-Kandy trains cancelled indefinitely: SLRSMU

The Railway Department has cancelled eight trains that were in service between Colombo Fort and Kandy until further notice due to adverse weather, the Sri Lanka Railways Station Masters’ Union (SLRSMU) said.

In the midst of the prevailing inclement weather, workers attached to the Railway Department are busy repairing the railway line.

At this juncture, we are hoping to bring the cancelled trains back on track as soon as we can, the SLRSMU said.