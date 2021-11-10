LNP – Australia lowers travel advice on Sri Lanka

Australia has reviewed and lowered a travel advice on Sri Lanka due to the reduced impacts of COVID-19 in the country, the latest travel advisory issued on Monday said.

“To travel to Sri Lanka, you must show a negative COVID-19 (PCR) test report in English when checking in. The test must be taken within 72 hours of your departure or you won’t be able to board your flight. You’ll no longer need to undergo COVID-19 (PCR) testing on arrival or quarantine if you are fully vaccinated,” the advisory stated.

Accordingly, at level 2, there are more or higher risks than what you would typically find in a large Australian city. “We’re not saying ‘don’t go’ to this location. But you should do your research and take extra precautions.”

The level may reflect a weak law-and-order system, where violent crime is common. The destination may lack some key public services, such as a responsive police force, it said.

“At level 2, the COVID-19 risk to you may be considered low. Keep in mind outbreaks may occur and local authorities could implement measures to manage this, often at short notice, which will affect your ability to move freely, including in and out of the country. Conditions may change at any time. Be prepared for an extended stay or disruptions to international travel, including return travel to Australia for ‘green zone’ countries. See our Global COVID-19 Health Advisory for more information.”

In some cases, there may be a risk that the security environment could change with little warning. This level may also reflect a passing event, such as political unrest or a short-term increase in a location’s domestic terrorism level, the advisory added.