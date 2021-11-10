LNP – Grace period granted for traffic fine payments expires on Nov. 1

Steps have been taken to end the grace period granted to pay traffic fines from next Sunday (14), Post Master General Ranjith Ariyarathne said.

He said the grace period was extended due to the COVID pandemic in the country.

Accordingly, the grace period to pay the fine for traffic offences was given from October 31 to November 14, without additional charges. Additional fines of up to 28 days will be levied thereafter, he said.

He said that traffic fines related to offences committed after November 1 will be calculated as usual in 14 days and fines will be accepted.

Receiving additional fines for traffic violations up to 28 days will not be accepted, the Post Master General added.