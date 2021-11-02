LNP – UK now recognizes Sri Lanka’s vaccination cards

The UK has opened up for Sri Lankan nationals who can now enter the country by providing proof of their vaccinations as Sri Lankan travelers, from November 1, qualified under the fully vaccinated rules for travel to the UK.

In an update on the UK government website, Sri Lankans landing in UK from November 1, 4 am, had to now present their vaccine certificates and travelers must be able to prove that they have been fully vaccinated at least 14 days before arrival, with a vaccine recognised by the UK,

The Oxford/AstraZeneca, Pfizer BioNTech, Moderna, and Janssen are vaccines recognized by the British government.

Formulations of these vaccines, such as AstraZeneca Covishield AstraZeneca Vaxzevria and Moderna Takeda, also qualify as approved vaccines.

The vaccine certificate must be issued by a national or state-level public health authority, be in English, French or Spanish.

Before traveling to the UK, fully vaccinated travelers must complete a passenger locator form to be completed in the 48 hours before arrival, and book and pay for a COVID-19 test to be taken before the end of day 2.

Those who do not meet ‘fully vaccinated’ rules will need to follow guidelines set out which include quarantining at home or in the place they are staying for 10 full days on arrival.