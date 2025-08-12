LNP – CAASL to recover 19 aircraft linked to King Ravana

The research unit of the Civil Aviation Authority of Sri Lanka (CAASL) is preparing to recover 19 aircraft said to have been hidden by King Ravana in 25 locations.

The unit has confirmed several specific details about the 25 identified locations.

Investigations have revealed that these aircraft were allegedly manufactured by King Ravana and flown using mercury and other chemicals.

Findings suggest the aircraft are hidden in caves and underground in mountainous areas, including Kurunegala, Wariyapola, Sigiriya, Dambulla, Badulla, Mahiyangana and Hambantota.

The investigation also indicates that there was a designated person responsible for operating King Ravana’s aircraft.

Commenting on the matter, Nuranga Adhikari, Manager of the Research, Development and Planning Division of the CAASL, said the only way to definitively determine the locations of these aircraft is through carbon testing. However, he noted that a single carbon test costs more than Rs. 2 million and that Sri Lanka lacks the technical capability to conduct such tests, which can only be performed in the United States.

The search project began in 2020 but was halted midway due to insufficient government funding. At the time, a special committee was appointed to gather information, with the participation of Indian scientists. Archaeologist Professor Raj Somadeva was also a member of the committee but later resigned.

Many local experts were involved in the project, but setbacks forced its suspension. Adhikari noted that if even one aircraft had been found, it could have sparked a major debate about the Wright brothers’ place in history as the inventors of the world’s first airplane.

He confirmed that plans are underway to restart the search within the next year.