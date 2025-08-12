LNP – ‘Ella Weekend Express’ train service to begin on August 16

In a bid to boost tourism and improve long-distance travel convenience, the Railways Department announced the launch of a special weekend train service, the Ella Weekend Express, between Colombo and Badulla.

According to the department, the new service will commence next Saturday (16) with a 5:30 a.m. departure from Colombo Fort. The return journey will depart Badulla on Sunday (17) at 1:45 p.m., arriving back in Colombo Fort the same day.

Railway General Manager J.I.D. Jayasundara said the service is aimed at attracting both local and foreign travelers to one of Sri Lanka’s most scenic rail routes.

