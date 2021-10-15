LNP – Basil released from GI pipes case after AG’s decision to withdraw indictment

The Colombo High Court today ordered to release Finance Minister Basil Rajapaksa and former Director General of Divi Neguma Department Kithsiri Ranawaka from a case filed against them for allegedly misappropriating Rs.36.5 million of funds belonging to Divi Neguma Department to purchase GI pipes.

Colombo High Court Judge Namal Balalle made this order following the Attorney General’s decision to withdraw the indictment filed against two accused.

Deputy Solicitor General Asad Navavi appearing for the Attorney General sought Court permission to withdraw the indictment in accordance with section 194(3) of the Code of Criminal Procedure Act.

The Deputy Solicitor General submitted to court that two accused had been acquitted and released from another Divi Neguma case where the facts of that case are very similar to this case. He said defence counsel have brought this issue to the notice of the Attorney General. He further said the Attorney General has no intention to proceed with the indictments and thereby moved to withdraw the indictments.

Taking into consideration the facts, the High Court ordered to release two accused from the GI pipes case.

The Attorney General had filed indictments against Finance Minister and former Director General of Divi Neguma Department in the Colombo High Court for allegedly misappropriating Rs.36.5 million funds belongs to the Divi Neguma Development Department to purchase and distribute GI pipes during 2015 Presidential Election.