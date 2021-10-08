LNP – Students aged 18 & 19 to be vaccinated from Oct. 21 at their schools- Army chief

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa instructed to commence vaccination of school children from October 21, Army Commander Shavendra Silva said.

He said initially the authorities will start vaccinating students aged between 18 and 19 at their respective schools under the first stage with Pfizer vaccine.

He said school leavers in the 18,19 age category can get their vaccines from area Medical Officer for Health.

General Silva said the first stage of vaccination will be done following the instructions of the President to vaccinate all children aged 15 and 19.