LNP – Priority to import environment friendly electric vehicles to reduce air pollution: Amaraweera

The government is to give priority to import electric vehicles in the future as a measure to reduce air pollution in our country, Environment Minister Mahinda Amaraweera said.

Addressing the State Ministerial Subcommittee meeting of the Presidential Task Force on Green Economy which provides solutions to climate change chaired by the Minister of Environment, said the Cabinet Memorandum has been accepted on the instructions of the President and the cabinet.

He also said, since the maximum distance that an electric vehicle can run after the first charge, is around 300-350 km, hence, the focus on importing cars that can currently run around 550 km in the world and increasing the number of charging booths.

At present, the private sector has about 400 charging booths in various locations and there is a need to increase that number by another 350, the Minister said. Also, the Ministry is currently working with the University of Moratuwa to formulate an e-mobility framework.