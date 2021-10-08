LNP – All grades of Govt. schools to reopen by early November: Minister

The Government is planning to reopen all grades of Government schools by early November, State Minister of Education Reforms, Open Universities and Distance Learning Promotion Susil Premajayantha said today.

He told Parliament that schools will be reopened in four stages and that some schools in the first stage will be reopened on October 21.

Responding to a question raised by SJB MP Hesha Vithanage, the Minister said the structure of the Advanced Level papers would not be changed but students would be given reasonable time to cover the syllabus and to prepare for the examination.

He said the education ministry was collecting details at provincial level to ascertain as to what extent the syllabus has been covered by now.