LNP – World’s largest container ship ’Ever Ace’ arrives at Colombo Port

Tyronne Jayamanne 1 Comment

The world’s largest container ship ‘Ever Ace’ arrived at the Port of Colombo last night on the return of her maiden voyage.

The A-type vessel is around 400 m in length and 61.5 m wide, has a design draft of 14.5 m and can cruise at speeds up to 22.6 knots. With a nominal carrying capacity of 23,992 TEU, Ever Ace is sailing under the flag of Panama.

The vessel arrived at the Port of Colombo after a voyage of 16 days.

There are only 24 ports in the world with the capacity to handle such large ships and South Asia has one, the Port of Colombo.

One thought on “LNP – World’s largest container ship ’Ever Ace’ arrives at Colombo Port

  • Tyronne JayamannePost author
    October 7, 2021 at 3:05 am
    Permalink

    This is such a positive news. But the comments will 100% negative. Such is the mindset of our cyber citizen.

    Reply

