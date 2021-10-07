LNP – Three negative tests required for travellers boarding from SL to Macau

Individuals boarding direct flights or the first connecting flight to Macau coming from extreme high pandemic risk countries such as Bangladesh, Brazil, Cambodia, India, Indonesia, Iran, Nepal, Pakistan, Philippines, Russia, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Tanzania, Turkey must present three negative Covid-19 nucleic acid test in the 7 days prior from departing, health authorities announced.

Such certificates must be issued by a testing agency recognized by the Chinese embassy or consulate in the local area.

The new measure will be implemented from midnight of October 7, and negative test certificates must have at least a 24-hour interval between each sampling, while the last must be carried out up to 48 hours before boarding.

Residents departing from other countries must present the negative certificate of the nucleic acid test with samples collected in the last 48 hours.

Those 12 years of age or older must present the certificate that they have completed the full course of vaccination against COVID-19 for 14 days or are not suitable for vaccination against COVID-19.

Since March of 2020, non-residents are not allowed to enter Macau from overseas, with residents coming from abroad having to complete a 21-day quarantine.

Travellers can enter Macau from China if they have been on the mainland for 28 consecutive days since March this year or if they have been in Hong Kong for at least 21 days.