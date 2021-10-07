LNP – Those in power from 1990 to 1998 should respond, says Namal
Referring to the Pandora Papers where Two Sri Lankans were listed over their alleged transactions, Minister Namal Rajapaksa said the relevant transactions had happened in the period from 1990 to 1998 and thus those in power during that period should express their stance.
He told reporters today that there are two different viewpoints about the Pandora Papers; some say it is baseless whereas some say it is credible.
“However, when I visited the website, I came to know that the relevant transactions had been done in the period from 1990 to 1998 during when Former Presidents Chandrika Kumaratunga and R. Premadasa ruled the country,” he pointed out.
The Minister said many were pointing finger at Mahinda Rajapaksa and his regime which came to power in 2005 although the report has not stated any transactions done after 2005 but from 1990 to 1998.
“Then, who should be held responsible?,” he asked.
“Nirupama Rajapaksa is my aunt; however, despite being the relationship, the relevant transactions had been done between the said period and it’s nothing to do with Mahinda Rajapaksa regime,” he added
One thought on “LNP – Those in power from 1990 to 1998 should respond, says Namal”
Well the issue relates to his aunt an uncle. They need to explain how they amassed the wealth, and not the government of the day. Whether they are linked to any other persons of interest, that is left to be unravelled. Understanding how many transactions, including consultancies, occured after 1998, and their values, may put things in perspective. There may be nothing to it all or there may even be more to the story. In the meantime, please let not to spin the story at hand to mislead others.