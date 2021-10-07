Sri Lanka News Papers – News Headlines from Colombo

LNP – Pandora Papers; My wife and I are totally innocent – Thirukumar Nadesan

Tyronne Jayamanne 1 Comment

Businessman and husband of Nirupama Rajapaksa, Thirukumar Nadesan whose name has transpired in the Pandora Papers, in a letter to President Gotabaya Rajapaksa said he and his wife ‘are totally innocent and are guilty of no wrongdoing’.

He has also requested the President to appoint an independent investigator to probe these allegations.

One thought on “LNP – Pandora Papers; My wife and I are totally innocent – Thirukumar Nadesan

  • Tyronne JayamannePost author
    October 7, 2021 at 3:08 am
    We don’t expect you to say that you are innocent.. it’s something you would obviously say. Maybe around 70% of the population would believe this, but the rest of the 30% aren’t fools, and are in fact laughing at you lot!

