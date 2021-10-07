LNP – Pandora Papers; My wife and I are totally innocent – Thirukumar Nadesan
Businessman and husband of Nirupama Rajapaksa, Thirukumar Nadesan whose name has transpired in the Pandora Papers, in a letter to President Gotabaya Rajapaksa said he and his wife ‘are totally innocent and are guilty of no wrongdoing’.
He has also requested the President to appoint an independent investigator to probe these allegations.
One thought on “LNP – Pandora Papers; My wife and I are totally innocent – Thirukumar Nadesan”
We don’t expect you to say that you are innocent.. it’s something you would obviously say. Maybe around 70% of the population would believe this, but the rest of the 30% aren’t fools, and are in fact laughing at you lot!