LNP – Trains will be back on track from Oct. 15: GMR

The Railways Department is considering to resume train services in the country from October 15, General Manager of Railways (GMR) J.I.D. Jayasundara said.

He told the Daily Mirror that the Department is seeking advice on how to operate the services.

He said the Railways Department was ready to resume services from October 1, however, due to the advice from the Health Ministry, it was postponed for two weeks.

Nevertheless, we had plans to run 108 trains on October 1, Mr. Jayasundara said.