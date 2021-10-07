LNP – Three Women SSPs promoted as DIGs

Three Women Senior Superintendents of Police (SSP) have been promoted to the rank of acting Deputy Inspectors General (DIG) with immediate effect, Police said.

Police Spokesman SSP Nihal Thalduwa said accordingly, women SSPs N.D. Seneviratne, A.R. Jayasundara and W.J. Padmini have been promoted to the said rank.

He said the promotion made with the approval of the Secretary to the Ministry of Public Security, subject to the cover approval of the Public Service Commission.

He said this was the first time in the history of Sri Lanka’s Police that three WSSPs were promoted to the rank of DIGs.

Accordingly, Sri Lanka Police currently consists of four female DIGs.

Earlier, SSP Bimsani Jasinghaarachchi has been appointed as DIG for the first time in the Sri Lanka police history.

The spokesman said the new reorganization plans of the Sri Lanka Police have given women officers the opportunity to be promoted to the rank of Inspectors General of Police in the future on the basis of skills, merit and talent.