LNP – Schools lesser than 200 students, administered by PCs, to reopen on Oct. 21: Minister

Following discussions with the Provincial Governors, it has been decided to re-open the primary classes (Grade 1-5) of schools where there are students numbering below 200 on October 21 for learning activities, Education Minister Dinesh Gunawardena said.

The decision was taken following discussions with Education Minister and Provincial Governors via zoom at the Ministry. Several rounds of discussions were held on this. As a result of the discussion, the decision was taken to reopen schools in several phases following the recommendations of the health Ministry.

Accordingly, clases from grade 1-5 will resume in the schools which have fewer than 100 children, and 3,000 such schools will reopen under selected criteria.

The first phase of the reopening of schools came to a conclusion on October 2. Following the discussions, the governors’ special attention was drawn to providing the infrastructure. They said the school premises, classrooms, desks, chairs and other components in schools might be unclean and filthy.

Therefore, the governors have decided to apply a procedure to conduct cleaning activities in school