LNP – Bandula accepts garlic scam in Lanka Sathosa

Trade Minister Bandula Gunawardena yesterday admitted in Parliament that there had been a massive garlic scam in the Lanka Sathosa.

He told Parliament that this was not the first time such a scam had taken place in the Lanka Sathosa and said six cases pertaining to such massive scams had taken place during the previous regime that were being investigated by the CID.

Responding to a question raised by Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa, the Minister said transaction with regard to this garlic scam had taken place outside the proper procedure and without the knowledge of the Sathosa Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

He said investigation on the scam was being conducted by the CID and assured to provide a detailed answer to the question raised today.

The Minister said that either the Prime Minister, the Cabinet or he himself had not instructed the CID to record statements from the journalists who reported the garlic scam and added that it had been recorded solely by the CID.

“The relevant Ministry has instructed the CID not to question the journalists over the incident. The CID is uncovering the evidence on the incident now,’ he said.