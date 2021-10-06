LNP – Follow online booking facilities to receive passports: Emigration Dept

The Department of Immigration and Emigration today advised the applicants to follow the online booking facilities to receive their passports.

Issuing a notice, the Controller General said passports are issued to a limited number of applicants at the Battaramulla Head Office of the Department of Immigration and Emigration as well as at the Matara, Vavuniya, Kandy and Kurunegala Regional Offices following all health guidelines.

The Controller General also advised the applicants who have urgent requirements, to visit the office nearest to their place of residence after reserving a date using the following web extension.

Applicants without such a reservation will not be allowed to enter the office premises, the Controller General advised.

Issuing passports under one-day and normal service will be accepted at the Battaramulla Head Office only. Passport applications should be submitted between 8.30 am. and 1.00 pm. and requested to contact the department through 0707101060, 0707101070 for more details.

In addition to the above, normal service passports will be issued from the below mentioned Regional Offices.

Matara Regional Office 041-5412212, 041-5104444

Kandy Regional Office 081-5624509, 081-5624470

Vavuniya Regional Office 025-5676344, 025-5676345

Kurunegala Regional Office 037-5550562, 037-5550563

The Controller General also noted that providing all the above services is subject to policy decisions, travel restrictions, health and security decisions taken from time to time in view of the prevailing pandemic and the decisions regarding the provision of such services are subject to revisions made from time to time.