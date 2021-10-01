LNP – Virus transmission could still exist though curfew lifted: SLMA

With the country remaining open from tomorrow, the Sri Lanka Medical Association (SLMA) said there is still a possibility of high transmission of the COVID virus as a significant number of individuals below 30 were not vaccinated as yet.

SLMA President Dr. Padma Gunaratne said 20% of the population above 20 years of age were not vaccinated so as the below 20 group.

“Against this backdrop, there is still high possibility of virus transmission. However, it would be extremely hard for the country to bear if another wave emerges in the community. Another wave is inevitable if people failed to toe the line,” she stressed.

“Therefore, she stressed the importance of strictly following health rules and guidelines in order to prevent another wave when the curfew is lifted,” Dr Gunaratne said.

She also said they had submitted a set of guidelines and recommendations to the Government, that can be observed when the curfew is lifted.

“Accordingly, we as the SLMA are of the opinion that the interprovincial travel ban should be continued and large gatherings should also be restricted until a limited period of time,” Dr Gunaratne added.