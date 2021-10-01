LNP – 99.5 % of 30+ and 12.7 % of 20-29 age group fully vaccinated
At least 99.5% of population above 30 has been fully vaccinated while only 12.7% of the population from 20 to 29 has received both the doses as at today, Director General of Health Services Dr. Asela Gunawardane said.
He told a news briefing that almost 100% of population above 30 years of age had received at least a single dose while 46% of the population from 20 to 29 age group had been given a single dose.
“Considering the total population of Sri Lanka, we have been able to administer the single dose to 64% while 53% have been offered with both the doses,” he confirmed.
However, the Health DG said they had noticed a sharp reluctance from youth to get themselves vaccinated.
“We earnestly urge the youth population get the vaccine without being choosy and deceived by mythical beliefs,” he said.