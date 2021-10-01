LNP – Validity period of expired driving licences extended

The Department of Motor Traffic [DMT] through an extraordinary Gazette notification, has extended the validity period of driving licences by a maximum of 12 months due to the COVID-19 pandemic situation.

The DMT announced that it will be extending the validity period of all driving licences will be done in two categories.

The regulations were made by the Transport Minister under Section 237 read with Section 126 of the Motor Traffic Act.

Accordingly, the validity period of a driving licence by which is due to expire on a particular date within the period commencing from April 1 and ending on September 30, will be extended by twelve (12) months from the date of such expiry.

Meanwhile, the validity period of a driving licence which is due to expire on a particular date within the period commencing from October 1 and ending on March 31 will be extended by six (6) months from the date of expiry.