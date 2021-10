A consignment of 400,000 doses of Pfizer vaccine vials has been flown into the country by Emirates Airways air cargo, the airport duty manager said.

He said the consignment weighing 5,356 kg touched down at the BIA around 2.15 am packed in 77 cartons.

The vaccine was originally flown via Amsterdam, the Netherlands, to Doha, Qatar and then to Colombo.

The vaccine doses are stored at the freezer facility at the airport cargo village.