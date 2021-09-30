LNP – Selected Sinopharm recipients to get Pfizer as third dose

The Expert Committee has recommended in principle giving Pfizer vaccine as the third dose for selected Sinopharm recipients as of now.

Deputy Director-General of Health Services Dr Hemantha Herath told Daily Mirror that accordingly, the Advisory Committee on Communicable Diseases (ACCD) had recommended giving Pfizer vaccine as the third dose to all those above 60 years and people aged between 30 -60 with comorbidities.

“The final decision will be taken by the Health Ministry in due course and the relevant guidelines are to be issued thereafter,” he said.

“The decision to administer the third shot to other vaccine recipients is yet to be finalised as it is necessary to get the vaccines ready for the third dose,” Dr Herath added.

Meanwhile, Director General of Health Services Dr. Asela Gunawardana told a news briefing that the committee also recommended giving a third dose for the health and the frontline workers as well.

A booster dose is normally given six months after the second dose.

Chairman of State Pharmaceuticals Corporation Dr. Prasanna Gunasena earlier said a stock of 14 million doses of Pfizer had already been procured to be used as a booster dose for people above 60 years while another 800,000 Pfizer doses are to arrive in Sri Lanka by the end of September as a donation from the US through the COVAX Facility.