LNP – Software engineer arrested for deleting NMRA data

The CID has arrested a former assistant software engineer at Epic Lanka Technologies in connection with the deletion of the computer data of the National Medicines Regulatory Authority (NMRA), Police Spokesman SSP Nihal Thalduwa said.

The 34-year old software engineer was arrested from Walpita in Divulapitiya.

It was revealed that suspect had created a special command to delete the data.

Investigations by the CID have also revealed that the IP number in which the command used to delete the data and the IP number on the computer of the suspected software engineer was same.

Investigations have further revealed that the suspect engineer had prepared the relevant command to delete the data from his house.

The IP number was identified following a forensic analysis.

Although he claimed that the data were deleted accidentally, investigations disclosed it was a deliberate act.

The spokesman said the suspect would be charged under the Computer Crimes Act and Public Property Act.

The suspect engineer to be produced in court tomorrow (29).

Earlier, the CID also arrested the CEO of Epic Lanka Technologies in connection with the incident and later was released on bail.