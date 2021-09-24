LNP – MP, two others arrested for violating quarantine rules in Jaffna
Tamil National People’s Front Jaffna District MP Selvarasa Gajendran and two others were arrested for violating quarantine regulations by holding a memorial observation for LTTE member Tileepan in Jaffna.
Police said the memorial observation was organized in connection with the 34th birth anniversary of Thileepan.
They were holding the event despite a court order issued prohibiting such observances.
If one goes out in Colombo, supermarkets are open. So are hardware shops etc. This is a joke.