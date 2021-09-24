Sri Lanka News Papers – News Headlines from Colombo

LNP – MP, two others arrested for violating quarantine rules in Jaffna

Tyronne Jayamanne 1 Comment

Tamil National People’s Front Jaffna District MP Selvarasa Gajendran and two others were arrested for violating quarantine regulations by holding a memorial observation for LTTE member Tileepan in Jaffna.

Police said the memorial observation was organized in connection with the 34th birth anniversary of Thileepan.

They were holding the event despite a court order issued prohibiting such observances.

One thought on “LNP – MP, two others arrested for violating quarantine rules in Jaffna

  • Tyronne JayamannePost author
    September 24, 2021 at 1:48 am
    Permalink

    If one goes out in Colombo, supermarkets are open. So are hardware shops etc. This is a joke.

    Reply

