LNP – Annual transfer list for medical officers delays as usual: GMOA

Although the methodology of making appointments for medical professionals and transfers is very important to provide a quality medical service throughout the country, the preparation of such transfer and appointment list is delayed as usual for the year 2022, the Government Medical Officers’ Association (GMOA) said.

While issuing a statement, the GMOA said the transfers list for the year 2022 is due to be published before November 1.

As earlier, the preparation of annual transfers again been delayed, they said.

According to the procedures of the Establishments Code and the Public Service Commission, the transfer list of medical professionals for the year 2022 is due to be published before November 1.

Owing to correspondence between the Health Ministry Secretary and the Public Service Commission, the preparation of annual transfers is being delayed as before.

Various interpretations were issued regarding the effective date of medical transfers, they said.

Annual Transfer Procedure of Graded Medical Officers according to the Circular issued by Dr. Beligaswatte, the former Director General of Health Services in 2009, the Establishments Code and the Extraordinary Gazette Notification on the Procedures of the Public Service Commission, 2009.

These legal documents clearly state how systematic these transfers should be and take place as per to a time frame.

However, delays due to non-transfer of doctors within that time frame were completely eliminated in 2014-2015 with the introduction of computer application with the intervention of the GMOA. Due to the actions of the Director (Health Services) during the tenure of the previous government Health Minister, Rajitha Senaratne, the transfers which were to be announced again on January 1 every year were delayed as follows.

In 2016, the medical transfers were delayed for two months and 21 days. In 2017, transfers delayed by seven months and 29 days. In 2018 by seven months. In 2019 by five months and ten days.

In 2020, the medical transfers were delayed by one year and seven days, while a delay of five months and eleven days occurred last year (2021), the GMOA said.

The GMOA has decided to lodge a written complaint with the Health Minister, pointing out that the Ministry and the Public Service Commission are responsible for the breakdown in the medical service.