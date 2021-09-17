Sri Lanka News Papers – News Headlines from Colombo

LNP – Lockdown further extended till Oct 1

Tyronne Jayamanne 1 Comment

Health Minister Keheliya Rambukwella today said the islandwide lockdown has been further extended till October 1.

Rambukwella said government essential services impacting the economy will however be allowed to function and conditions will be notified soon.

“As per President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, I will be consulting with Basil Rajapaksa to decide which government institutions will be kept open as essential services that contribute to the economy,” Minister Rambukwella said.

    Good news for those who have enough money throw. How selfish our old pumpkins are. After enjoying their life for like 50 years now ruining the lives of youngsters to protect themselves.

