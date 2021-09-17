LNP – Lockdown further extended till Oct 1

Health Minister Keheliya Rambukwella today said the islandwide lockdown has been further extended till October 1.

Rambukwella said government essential services impacting the economy will however be allowed to function and conditions will be notified soon.

“As per President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, I will be consulting with Basil Rajapaksa to decide which government institutions will be kept open as essential services that contribute to the economy,” Minister Rambukwella said.