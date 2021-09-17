LNP – Presidents instructs to inoculate children above age 15 with Pfizer

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has instructed authorities to inoculate children between age 15 to 19 with Pfizer vaccines, Army Commander General Shavendra Silva said.

He said that the President has also instructed to vaccinate the children above 12 years with special needs with the Pfizer vaccines.

The Commander said around 50,000 children with special needs will be inoculated accordingly at their clinic.

General Silva said Sri Lanka will receive Pfizer vaccine in the coming weeks in addition to more Chinese Sinopharm vaccines.

During the Presidential Task Force on Covid-19 meeting, it was decided to allow the Department of Motor Traffic, and the Land Registry to operate on a minor scale