LNP – Decrease in daily COVID cases not due to poor testing: Health Ministry

The Health Ministry today dismissed claims that the daily COVID cases have decreased due to the lesser number of PCR and Rapid Antigen tests conducted on daily basis.

Deputy Director General of Health Services Dr. Hemantha Herath said the priority is to conduct Antigen Tests rather than PCR tests.

“However, we have not deliberately reduced the number of PCR tests though there could be fluctuations,” he stressed.

Dr. Herath said steps have also been taken to scale up PCR testing capacity and added it could be utilised when necessary.

“At a time we are experiencing a slight decrease in COVID infections and deaths, we don’t want to reduce testing capacity rather maintaining it in order to show the real picture of the pandemic,” he underscored.

Moreover, the Deputy DG said there is a slight delay in getting Antigen Test results on daily basis due to technology issues in several areas.

“However, we are getting them on the following day and will be added to the count accordingly,” he added.