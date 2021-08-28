Sri Lanka News Papers – News Headlines from Colombo

LNP – Minister instructs to formulate short-term method for non and semi-vaccinated 60+ group: GMOA

Tyronne Jayamanne 1 Comment

The Health Minister instructed the Epidemiology Unit to formulate and publish a short-term method of vaccination for the non-vaccinated and semi-vaccinated groups over 60-years of age, among them most deaths have been reported, the Government Medical Officers’ Association (GMOA) said.

The decision was taken following a discussion held with the heads of the GMOA yesterday.

Accordingly, the Health Minister has given the relevant instructions to the Public Health Deputy Director General to monitor the process, the GMOA said.

The Health Ministry has issued a circular for the collection of vaccination statistics on those over 60-years of age from the MOH’s purview, the GMOA added.

One thought on “LNP – Minister instructs to formulate short-term method for non and semi-vaccinated 60+ group: GMOA

  • Tyronne JayamannePost author
    August 28, 2021 at 1:55 pm
    The new minister has to show his colours. We need results

