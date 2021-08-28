LNP – Minister instructs to formulate short-term method for non and semi-vaccinated 60+ group: GMOA

The Health Minister instructed the Epidemiology Unit to formulate and publish a short-term method of vaccination for the non-vaccinated and semi-vaccinated groups over 60-years of age, among them most deaths have been reported, the Government Medical Officers’ Association (GMOA) said.

The decision was taken following a discussion held with the heads of the GMOA yesterday.

Accordingly, the Health Minister has given the relevant instructions to the Public Health Deputy Director General to monitor the process, the GMOA said.

The Health Ministry has issued a circular for the collection of vaccination statistics on those over 60-years of age from the MOH’s purview, the GMOA added.