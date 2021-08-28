Sri Lanka News Papers – News Headlines from Colombo

LNP – Visa fees and fines revised: Immigration and Emigration Dept.

Tyronne Jayamanne 1 Comment

The Immigration and Emigration Department announced today that the visa fees and fines have been revised as per the new Immigration and Emigration Regulations issued on August 18, 2021 through an Extraordinary Gazette.

Accordingly,a foreigner staying in Sri Lanka without a valid visa will be charged US $ 500 penalty in addition to the visa fee.

LNP – Visa fees and fines revised: Immigration and Emigration Dept.

  • Tyronne JayamannePost author
    August 28, 2021 at 1:52 pm
    Good move as we need to get in as many tourists to save the hospitality industry.

