LNP – Visa fees and fines revised: Immigration and Emigration Dept.
The Immigration and Emigration Department announced today that the visa fees and fines have been revised as per the new Immigration and Emigration Regulations issued on August 18, 2021 through an Extraordinary Gazette.
Accordingly,a foreigner staying in Sri Lanka without a valid visa will be charged US $ 500 penalty in addition to the visa fee.
One thought on “LNP – Visa fees and fines revised: Immigration and Emigration Dept.”
Good move as we need to get in as many tourists to save the hospitality industry.